Mr. Smeg ecstatic about date with Pearl Thusi: ‘I just want to make her happy’

Johannesburg- Michael Mncedi Bucwa affectionally known as Mr. Smeg, is ecstatic about his upcoming date with Pearl Thusi this weekend.

Mr. Smeg spoke to Sunday World ahead of the much anticipated ‘lunch date’ with the Queen Sono actress.

Smeg hails from Qeberha but is currently based in Pretoria and works a 9-5 job like most people.

Michael is a qualified electrical engineer who also did Mechatronics engineering.

“I am an assistant analyst and I work for a large automotive manufacturing company, I’ve been working for close to 10 years,” he told Sunday World.

Speaking to Sunday World, he said that the name ‘Mr. Smeg’ came about during the beginning of lockdown, and he would randomly take pictures of himself with Smeg products at random places.

“During the national lockdown, I spent most of my time on social media because there was nothing to do. People started calling me Mr. Smeg because I used to do photoshoots with my Smeg appliances.”

“I don’t own a lot of Smeg appliances but I own three or four of them if I am not mistaken.”

After getting the name he told Sunday World that he started trending a lot and that was when he got his massive following.

This is not the first time that he has asked out a celebrity for lunch or even going out on a date with one.

“This is definitely not the first time but I have gone on a date with a popular person, I took Lasizwe out. Our date did go well but he never agreed to go on a second date with me,” he tells us.

After going on a date with Lasizwe the country went on another hard lockdown and he was not able to take anyone else out on a date.

“It takes quite a while to get someone’s attention it may take months even but once you get a chance you are able to interact with them and the rest is history.”

The national lunch date has gained a lot of momentum and it is on everybody’s tongues and all over social media. Mr. Smeg shares that he is not nervous at all but rather excited about the date.

“I’m not nervous and pearl is a very good person all I want is to make her happy and for us to enjoy each other’s company. I think she’s very excited and I hope she is enjoying herself, I mean people are saying positive things about her,” he concluded.

