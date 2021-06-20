Msutwana grateful to be back on set of ‘The Queen’

Johannesburg – The Queen thespian Zandile Msutwana is back in the studio after an urgent leave-demanding injury sustained on set.

Fans have been missing the original face to Vuyiswa, the feisty and most dedicated cop on the telenovela, who has been temporarily replaced by Amazing Voices presenter Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo.

Though she has been on leave for a while now, her injury details still remain a mystery.

Mzansi Magic had announced Msutwana’s temporary replacement in April claiming that the hit-telenovela needed to wrap up its Season 5 and her character was needed for the dramatic season wrap.

Msutwana prefers to keep her medical condition in her closet, but she said she was thrilled to be back at work because it was harder being at home nursing herself to recovery with the help of family.

Have you read: Watch: Original cast members Leleti Khumalo and Sindi Dlathu perform #sarafinachallenge

The biggest challenge was mobility and assistance around the house, so I had to learn how to be a little more patient and gentle with myself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zandile Msutwana (@zandilemsutwana)

“I think it is a little hard to fully enjoy anything with the current state of the world. We can all agree though that this time has forced us to spend a little more time with ourselves. So yes, I do feel somewhat rejuvenated,” said the actress.

She credits her close surrounding for her quick recovery and hopes to now focus on her better self and playing the character she has proved to love.

“My family has been my greatest support. Every single person who reached out and sent well-wishes – this goes too my friends, colleagues and supporters,” said Msutwana.

Also read: Jackie Phamotse and Basetsana Kumalo drama heats up in court

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thembisa Liyema Nxumalo (@thembisamdoda)

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Boitumelo Kgobotlo