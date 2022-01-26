Muvhango actor warns teenagers about hanging with the wrong crowd

Johannesburg- Muvhango actor Whavhudi Lidzhegu who plays Vhutshilo in the show, says bad friends nearly destroyed his life.

The 22-year-old who grew up in Muledane, Thohoyandou, has warned the youth to choose friends wisely.

Whavhudi, a victim of bad friends, says he went through a period of problematic behaviour and hung around toxic and delinquent friends who always got into trouble and encouraged him to join in.

In his effort to become a part of the “cool crowd,” he says he got in the wrong mix just to earn acceptance by the group.

He warns teenagers to always be vigilant about the company of friends around them and wants to make them understand the harmful consequences of having bad company.

Wavhudi, who holds a National Certificate in Mechanical Engineering adds that the incident forced him to change his life and leave his toxic friends and his bad habits after that day.

He thanks his parents (Dr Muvhoni Edward Lidzhegu) and (Rudzani Virginia Nkhumeleni) for not giving up on him and encouraging him to participate in church activities and focus on his studies.

“I feel lucky to have been able to escape that snare. Many of my friends could not. They are still hooked on alcohol and other bad habits even today. I am grateful to my parents for showing me the right path” Wavhudi told Sunday World, whose character is keeping Muvhango viewers hooked on their screen by portraying a storyline of a young man dating his Father’s side chick.

He advises young stars not to succumb to peer pressure and be friends with kids that are a good influence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wavhudi Lidzhegu (@wavhudi_lidzhegu)

“Bad company corrupts teens’ minds and habits pretty easily. It is difficult to leave a bad friendship once you are hooked. He warns that a bad friend can provide false comfort and bad advice.

He encourages parents to equip their children with understanding the difference between healthy and unhealthy behaviours in friendships from a young age.

“This skill and insight can put them in a stronger place to make better choices for themselves.”

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author