Mzansi’s Elaine signs with US record label

Mzansi’s R&B sensation, Elaine, has signed to the iconic US record label, Columbia Records.

The 21-year-old, whose real name is Ndivhuwo Elaine Mukheli, joins the likes of Adele, Beyonce’, John Legend, Celine Dion and other international stars, who are held in high regard.

Minister of sports, arts and culture, Nathi Mthethwa, took to Twitter to congratulate the young star.

“We’re proud to hear the news that South African R&B sensation Elaine @elaineofficial_has signed with @ColumbiaRecords, joining global icons such as Beyoncé & Adele. Her hit song “You’re the one” has over 2,7 million views on YouTube. We’re incredibly proud of your achievements,” he wrote.

Elaine became the first independent female artist to ever reach #1 on the Apple Music Sub-Saharan African charts with her EP, Elements.

The EP, which was also recently certified platinum, features the track “Changes” which received airplay on The Joe Budden Podcast.

She also claimed the top spot as the most-streamed female artist on Apple Music South Africa in 2020.

She is currently studying law at Wits University in Johannesburg. She began singing at the age of six and won a gold medal at the 2014 World Choir Games in Latvia. She unveiled her video for the new single, Risky, yesterday.

Author



Somaya Stockenstroom