News

Mzansi’s Elaine signs with US record label

By Somaya Stockenstroom

Mzansi’s R&B sensation, Elaine, has signed to the iconic US record label, Columbia Records.

The 21-year-old, whose real name is Ndivhuwo Elaine Mukheli, joins the likes of Adele, Beyonce’, John Legend, Celine Dion and other international stars, who are held in high regard.

Minister of sports, arts and culture, Nathi Mthethwa, took to Twitter to congratulate the young star.


“We’re proud to hear the news that South African R&B sensation Elaine  @elaineofficial_has signed with  @ColumbiaRecords, joining global icons such as Beyoncé & Adele. Her hit song “You’re the one” has over 2,7 million views on YouTube. We’re incredibly proud of your achievements,” he wrote.

Elaine became the first independent female artist to ever reach #1 on the Apple Music Sub-Saharan African charts with her EP, Elements.

The EP, which was also recently certified platinum, features the track “Changes” which received airplay on The Joe Budden Podcast.

She also claimed the top spot as the most-streamed female artist on Apple Music South Africa in 2020.

She is currently studying law at Wits University in Johannesburg. She began singing at the age of six and won a gold medal at the 2014 World Choir Games in Latvia. She unveiled her video for the new single, Risky, yesterday.

 

Author


Similar stories

Business

Standard Bank’s profits plunge 44% on the back of bad debt

South Africa's biggest lender by assets, Standard Bank said today its profits for the six months ended June plunged 44% to R7.5 billion, as bad...
Read more
Breaking News

Motsepe’s ARC and Sanlam partner to create one of the largest B-BBEE asset managers

Financial services giant Sanlam today announced it had signed agreements with Patrice Motsepe controlled African Rainbow Capital Financial Services (ARC FS) to establish one of...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal