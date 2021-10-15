Naledi M bags Channel O gig

Johannesburg – It is official, South African Youtuber, Naledi M will be hosting ‘My Top 5’, on Channel O.

The star confirmed this in a post on social media.

“The cat is finally out the bag!!! Your ultimate fave is hosting the new season of my top five with Channel O,” Naledi said in a Tweet.

THE CAT IS FINALLY OUT THE BAG!!! Your ultimate fave is hosting the new season of My Top Five with @ChannelOTV 🔥🔥🔥🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/3pk2EXJQIE — Naledi M (@NalediMOfficial) October 15, 2021

MY TOP 5 premieres on 20 October at 17:00 on #ChannelO! Meet the season pilot @NalediMOfficial bringing a fresh energy. pic.twitter.com/SN1xAE47sM — Channel O (@ChannelOTV) October 15, 2021

I love how you support youtubers — eMonti (@lihleleth) October 15, 2021

congratulations Naledi 🥳👏🏽 this is amazing! onwards and upwards 🥂 https://t.co/qaFiLstL7y — Cherry on top (@Cherry01_) October 15, 2021

Couldn't be a person more deserving!!! Congratulations Naledi!! 💃❤️ https://t.co/ogudCVZCdj — Slim Mami (@DERBS_P) October 15, 2021

