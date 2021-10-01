New reality series to help people who want to save their relationships

Johannesburg- The high rate of infidelity and polygamous relationships in South Africa has birthed a new show.

Face-to-Face, is a new reality show first on Mzansi Magic, which sees hurt lovers sitting down with their partners and the other party in the hopes of resolving things.

The show will be hosted by actress and singer Noluthando Meje and facilitated by clinical psychologist Vuyo Temba to assist with therapy and counseling.

Face-to-Face brings together three parties in the hopes of finding a resolution for all involved.

Infidelity is always topical, and Face-to-Face encourages ways that don’t shame or embarrass those involved are explored.

Each episode will feature conversations that delve deep into the issues behind the affair, hopefully leaving those involved in a better place at the end of it.

“Reality is a genre which resonates rather strongly with our audience, as the numbers keep showing. Reality is critical to our content and we’re happy to keep growing the offering that’s available,” says Nomsa Philiso, the Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net.

Without ambushing anyone, the Face-to-Face show gives partners the chance to confront their cheating loves in a safe environment, and the “other person” in their relationship will also be present for a three-way dinner date that unpacks the reasons behind the affair.

The goal is not to expose the adulterers or catch them in the act – Face-to-Face affords everyone a dignified and civilized platform that explores the infidelity from all sides: the person being cheated on, the one doing the cheating and the one being cheated with.

The show will be an eye-opening and sometimes uncomfortable experience, but the parties are all determined to come to a resolution so that they can move on with their lives, with or without their lovers.

Face-to-Face will air on 12 October 2021 on Mzansi Magic.

