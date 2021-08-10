Ntando Duma called out for dress worn to Shona Ferguson’s funeral

Johannesburg – Popular Rhythm City and The Queen actress Ntando Duma received some flack on social media for her clothing choice when she attending the funeral of Shona Ferguson.

Duma took to social media to respond to the claims and said that she does not have time for critics.

The star was seen wearing a leather jacket, a skirt, stockings, boots and black head-to-toe, in pictures that she posted on social media from the funeral.

Twitter user, @MaMshefane, tweeted a response to the images that the actress posted and said, “Kodwa your skirt is too short for such an occasion. Couldn’t you wear something more fitting for a lady under the circumstances? Or you want attention even at a funeral.”

The actress responded with the tweet below:

Anikhathali ne? Not today Madam. Try someone else.♥️ https://t.co/H7y3Rk22Oi — Ntando Duma Mthomben (@dumantando20) August 4, 2021

This is the dress that the actress wore which was called out:

We laid to rest our beloved Mr.Sho and celebrated a life well lived♥️#RIPShonaFerguson 💔🕊 pic.twitter.com/0dpEjZEytm — Ntando Duma Mthomben (@dumantando20) August 4, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ntando Duma Mthombeni🇿🇦 (@dumantando)

Twitter users did not think that the star was dressed inappropriately and shared their thoughts on the matter:

But its not even that short though🥺 khona neStocking njena.. — Owamie♡ (@YONKEHMKHIZE) August 4, 2021

Pay attention baby and ignore people's negativity pic.twitter.com/j2Q0mNRdOn — @Pulane_Borotho (@BorothoPulane) August 4, 2021

She was literally cute 💋❤ — NONTOBEKO ZAKWE (@zakwe_nontobeko) August 5, 2021

People never stop talking dear 😒 — SimplyNokuphila🇿🇦 (@NokuphilaMkhab1) August 6, 2021

Hayhi guys leave Ntando alone.. she is trying to heal she cant be dealing with hate now please guys — Thulie_lu⚘ (@Thulziey_98) August 4, 2021

I personally don't see anything wrong with the dress code and taking pictures at funerals at all. We do that all the time in remembering of the event. A stocking to it, showed how modestly she honored the Man and represented my generation 🙌🙌

Much love @dumantando20 ❤️🇳🇦 pic.twitter.com/pFohLLVrqZ — The Lady Anastasia (@annahakusembe1) August 7, 2021

Nothing wrong with taking Pics in the funeral, if it wrong there should not be camara crew who are also taking video , bantu neyakuthanda ukukhuluma . Uma kini ningashuthi Vala umlomo. Asifani futhi ngeke sifane. Shutha wena Ntando, nomndeni uyashutha, rip sho… — Nompilo (@Nompilo23110413) August 5, 2021

