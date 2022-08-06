Paul K celebrates double gold status

Gospel musician Paul Kganyago has celebrated his gold accolades in a glam filled exclusive gala dinner on Friday.

The extravagant intimate celebration was held at The State Theatre in Pretoria, where he surprised his close friends, family and fans with a solo performance before dinner.

Popularly known as Paul K, he was celebrating On My Journey and Time of God Manifest, his two album that have reached gold status this year.

The Seteng Sediba hitmaker said this year has been nothing but a great turnover in his life as he has also bagged two nominations from the Independent Gospel Music Awards (Ingoma) and South African Music Awards (SAMA).

“The main purpose was to celebrate that my albums reached gold statuses so I wanted to thank the people that have been part of the Paul K brand from the beginning of the journey.

“I am very much satisfied because all the people who I wished would be there indeed came in to support. It was the intimate event I wanted,” said Kganyago.

Kganyago appreciated the die hard fans with copies of his gold accolade in appreciation.

He said his forever supporters deserved to enjoy the same fruits of his success, stating that he would have not been where he was if his supporters were not there.

“I am now looking forward to the outcome of my award nominations this month end,” he said.

