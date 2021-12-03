Pearl Thusi’s take on South African men turns sour on Twitter

Johannesburg- Tweeps in South Africa were sent into a meltdown on Friday, following an appeal from Amanda DuPont, that every woman who experienced abuse, either from Jub-Jub or MacG to come forward.

This comes after the airing of the season finale of Podcast and Chill with MacG on Channel O, Wednesday evening, where Ju-Jub was a celebrity guest.

In the episode, Jub-Jub said amongst other girls, he “smashed” Amanda DuPont before he went to jail.

The episode triggered Amanda and she came forward, recorded a video where she said,” Jub-Jub did not smash me, he raped me for 2 years,”.

After the video went viral, a lot of celebrities applauded Amanda for speaking about her experience with Jub-Jub.

Pearl Thusi also tweeted about how South African men do not know accountability, and that seemed to backfire after some tweeps reminded her that she did not give the same energy when Bonang Matheba was accused of witchcraft and being mentally unstable.

Take a look at some of the tweets below:

Kuyanyiwa mos today.

South African men don’t understand the idea of accountability at all. It’s shocking. — Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) December 2, 2021

And you’re a South African msn probably so go figure. — Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) December 2, 2021

Which doesn’t involve accountability. — Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) December 2, 2021

She forgets she’s a woman and also has girls yaz loyo life will humble her — Rich Mom 👑 (@Molokomme_Qt) December 3, 2021

Haibo, so we must just accept emotional blackmail? Like sit there and keep taking it left right and centre beke le beke?

If I'm not an abuser and help others that are abused then I definitely have a right to be offended. — Mogale_Mogale (@MMashilo28) December 2, 2021

Dankie @TheMansAdvocate well said ! — Lesley Percy Ngoepe (@lesley_percy) December 3, 2021

The fact that Pearl Thusi made a whole video mocking Bonang Matheba after she was beaten by Themba And now we have to listen to her telling us about GBV & accountability.. Pathetic!! — ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) December 3, 2021

Apologise to Bonang. You publicly humiliated her and befriended a man that was harmful to her and even endorsed his stupid t-shirt that was dedicated to harassing a woman that was assaulted by him. https://t.co/N7EZl7vdp5 — Scuderia Ferrari❤👑 (@lucrie17) December 3, 2021

Euphonik accused Bonang of witchcraft in your platform & you were kiking to that Pearl. Don’t bore us! https://t.co/VHQCjesagC — Mrs de Ruyter 😋 (@tununu3) December 3, 2021

Didn’t you call Bonang “hlanyo” when Themba abused her? https://t.co/UM1o2AVzzR — luyanda (@lulzin_) December 3, 2021

Also read:

Masechaba Khumalo comes forward and says Jub Jub raped her as well

Moja Love suspends Jub Jub after controversial Mac G podcast

Jub Jub says he sold prostitutes in jail during Mac G’s season finale of podcast and chill

Watch: Amanda du Pont says Jub Jub raped her

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author