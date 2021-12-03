VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Pearl Thusi’s take on South African men turns sour on Twitter

By Coceka Magubeni
Pearl Thusi

Johannesburg- Tweeps in South Africa were sent into a meltdown on Friday, following an appeal from Amanda DuPont, that every woman who experienced abuse, either from Jub-Jub or MacG to come forward.

This comes after the airing of the season finale of Podcast and Chill with MacG on Channel O, Wednesday evening, where Ju-Jub was a celebrity guest.

In the episode, Jub-Jub said amongst other girls, he “smashed” Amanda DuPont before he went to jail.

The episode triggered Amanda and she came forward, recorded a video where she said,” Jub-Jub did not smash me, he raped me for 2 years,”.

After the video went viral, a lot of celebrities applauded Amanda for speaking about her experience with Jub-Jub.

Pearl Thusi also tweeted about how South African men do not know accountability, and that seemed to backfire after some tweeps reminded her that she did not give the same energy when Bonang Matheba was accused of witchcraft and being mentally unstable.

Take a look at some of the tweets below: 

Also read: 

Masechaba Khumalo comes forward and says Jub Jub raped her as well

 Moja Love suspends Jub Jub after controversial Mac G podcast

Jub Jub says he sold prostitutes in jail during Mac G’s season finale of podcast and chill 

Watch: Amanda du Pont says Jub Jub raped her

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here. 

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes