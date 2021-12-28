Polygamist Musa Mseleku’s son follows in his father’s steps

Johannesburg- KwaZulu-Natal based polygamist Musa Mseleku’s son, Mpumelelo Mseleko is walking in his father’s footsteps as he is publicly dating two women at once.

The 20-year-old revealed on his family’s reality television show, Uthando Nesithembu, that he intends to marry both his girlfriends follow his father’s footsteps of being a polygamist.

Mpumelelo who is the second wife’s (MaYeni) son is taking every word he said into action as he recently took to Instagram to share that he took both his girlfriends and his kids on a Christmas date.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MpumeleloMseleku (@sbindi_mseleku)

