News

Polygamist Musa Mseleku’s son follows in his father’s steps

By Coceka Magubeni
Mpumelelo Mseleku and his girlfriends on a date// Image: Instagram

Johannesburg- KwaZulu-Natal based polygamist Musa Mseleku’s son, Mpumelelo Mseleko is walking in his father’s footsteps as he is publicly dating two women at once.

The 20-year-old revealed on his family’s reality television show, Uthando Nesithembu, that he intends to marry both his girlfriends follow his father’s footsteps of being a polygamist.

Mpumelelo who is the second wife’s (MaYeni) son is taking every word he said into action as he recently took to Instagram to share that he took both his girlfriends and his kids on a Christmas date.

 

