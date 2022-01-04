REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
PrinceKaybee helps upcoming artist with music equipment

By Coceka Magubeni
PrinceKaybee and winner of BabyFace Pro sound card, Papekeys

Johannesburg- DJ PrinceKaybee has extended a hand in helping upcoming musicians and producers to better their music.

In a video he shared on Twitter, the Gugulethu hitmaker called upon all musicians, to enter a competition with him to win a BabyFace Pro sound card, that will help produce good quality songs.

“I have been using this to produce songs like Fetch Your Life, Gugulethu, Club Controller, Banomoya, the list is endless. I know there is a lot of musicians out there, that do not have the equipment to deliver quality music, so I am giving away this BabyFace Pro sound card,” he said.

He further said he does the giveaways every year.

“I do this every year, where I give away stuff to contribute in your life, I think last year I gave away a laptop,” he added.

 

 

