SA Amapiano awards feud continues: Legal firm comes to blows with Dj Qness

Johannesburg – The legal dispute between the SA Amapiano Awards’s legal firm and Dj Qness is far from over, as the organisation’s legal representative, R Masilo attorneys issued a stern warning to the house Dj.

The fuss over the legal matter comes after the organisation claimed that Dj Qness, real name Qhubani Ndlovu ran off with their registered concept, without their consent.

It is alleged that ‘The game of Love’ hitmaker pushes to host the Amapiano awards using the first ever Amapiano genre awards, and has ignored all restrictions imposed on him.

The legal firm released a press release on Friday, confirming that Ndlovu has launched an SMS voting line ahead of the awards taking placing today, at the Sandton Convention Centre.

The organisation stipulated how Dj Qness has been defiant over the concept, and has snubbed legal meetings since July when the case was brought into the court of disputes.

The legal firm has condemned the award winning artist and said that should he go ahead with event, he will face legal consequences and he will have to reimburse their client.

“Our client intends to institute legal action against Dj Qness and his business or those planning to go ahead with the event, and we will recover damages that our client has suffered,” a statement read.

“The Amapiano awards, being our client, we have learnt that a non-profit company was registered in 2019, and the following year in 2020 a foundation was instituted as well and registered,” the legal representatives said.

However, Qness has in the past refuted the claims and stated that he’s the initiator of the ‘SA Amapiano Awards’ and affirmed to his words that the awards ceremony will continue.

“We have never met the people making the claims.

“The Indian lady heard from a mutual friend that I was busy collecting research about doing an award show and heard about the work that I have done in the industry, and when I first spoke to her she was talking about doing a workshop and exposition … we never spoke about ideas or planned an award show, we never did logistical planning, we never even met. We spoke on WhatsApp about her workshop,” said the DJ in July.

The award ceremony is planned to take place at 16:00.

Sunday World

Author



Thomas Lethoba