Sad news for Gomora fans: Actor Israel Moketse-Zulu is leaving the show

Johannesburg – Sunday World can confirm that actor Moketse-Zulu, who is better known for portraying the role of a gangster called ‘Don’ on Mzansi Magic’s hit show Gomora will be leaving the series.

Zulu revealed to Sunday World that his contract was not renewed.

“Yes am leaving. My contract was not renewed,” the actor said.

‘Don’ said he did not mind that his contract was not renewed as it gives other actors a chance.

The actor made his debut on the show a couple of months ago, after it had been renewed for season two, has gained much fanfare for his portrayal of the character, Don.

According to the show’s public relations (PR) department, the star’s storyline has come to an end and there are no sinister reasons for his departure.

“We can confirm that he was not fired but his story came to an end. Although his character is still on screens at the moment, Zulu has already wrapped shooting,” the show’s PR department told Sunday World.

Gomora is a South African television drama series produced by Seriti Films, which first aired in March 2020. The show has been a hit in South Africa and it is an M-Net original production commissioned for M-Net’s local interest channel Mzansi Magic.

The drama series replaced Isthembiso, on the channel.

