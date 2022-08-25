E-edition
SAMAs announce three more hosts

By Boitumelo Kgobotlo
MC Robot Boii. PICTURE: FACEBOOK

The 28th South African Music Awards (SAMA28) have revealed Mpho Popps, Robot Boii and Alphi Sipho Mkhwanazi as their hosts for the first night.

Night One of the award ceremony will be hosted at Sun City Resort on August 27 at 8pm, followed by the main event the next day.

The Recording Industry of South Africa CEO, Nhlanhla Sibisi, said they were ready to host the double event on the same weekend to celebrate local music.

“We are gearing up for an impeccable production and we have sought the highest calibre of hosts and performers to provide viewers with an unforgettable celebration of music’s finest. The dates are set, and we look forward to celebrating musical excellence alongside fans,” said Sibisi.

The first night will be live streamed on the SAMA TikTok platform.

Lawrence Maleka and Nandi Madida will share the Night 2 stage, which will be  broadcast live on SABC 1 at 8pm.

