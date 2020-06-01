SA’s Whitney Houston wows Britain

SA’s very own Whitney Houston, Belinda Davids, impressed not only Britain’s Got Talent (BGT) judges, but also audiences, as she received a standing ovation on an episode that aired on Saturday night, in the UK.

Davids brought down the house down with her powerful rendition of the Whitney Houston song: One Moment in Time.

“I’m a singer and I do Whitney Houston songs. I am competing to further my music career,” said the 43-year old Davids on the show.

Davids, born in Port Elizabeth, is popular for the rather successful, The Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston, show. She has repeatedly performed at the Johannesburg theatre due to popular demand and has also travelled with the production around the world.

“Well those are tough shoes to fill,” admitted judge Simon Cowell, before Davids sang her heart out.

Chatting to Cowell on stage, Davids explained that One Moment in Time became her audition song of choice, as it reminded her of her children.

“I have two boys and the most important thing for me to do is to make my kids proud,” she said.

Once Davids, finished her impressive performance, BGT’s Simon Cowell said that was the audition he’d been waiting for all season.

Fellow, judge Alesha Dixon added that it was a class act.

“I want to see the name Belinda Davids in lights – you are amazing.”

Due to COVID-19, BGT producers have been forced to delay production on the remainder of the show, so judges are yet to reveal whether Davids has advanced to the next round or not.

South African fans are encouraged to check out David’s social media for updates on her BGT journey and to also show some love for the international singing sensation’s performances.

To view David’s BGT audition click here: https://youtu.be/WFCC7ERVuLY

Author



Somaya Stockenstroom