Scandal fans open up to the new storyline

By Coceka Magubeni
Nolwazi Ngubeni as Mbali Kubheka on Scandal!//image: Twitter

Johannesburg- Fans of the daily eTV soapie, Scandal! applaud the show, actors, and crew for its interesting storyline.

This comes after the arrival of the new family on the show late last year, the Kubheka’s who have been living a fancy life, have a booming business, and but equally face their demons as they have secrets and a life jampacked with troubles.

Tweeps have flooded the Twitter streets with their excitement on the new storyline and plot twists that have been introduced, which include cheating, businesses not doing well, young married people challenges, women’s infertility, and desperation to make marriage work.

Check out what fans had to say about the show below:

