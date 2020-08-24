Scandalous behaviour costs Ndlovu

Actor fired for his diva tendencies – By Theo Nyhaba

Scandal! lead actor Hungani Ndlovu has allegedly been booted out of the e.tv soapie by his bosses months after he allegedly had a physical altercation with star actress

Masasa Mbangeni. The top actor’s exit from the soapie was allegedly triggered by his behaviour as producers were complaining about his work ethic.

Two production staff members privy to the actor’s axing said Ndlovu had become too difficult to work with and his altercation with Mbangeni did not help his case. The production officials said Mbangeni left the soapie partly because she was unhappy with the way Ochre Media handled their physical altercation and felt that the production team had taken Ndlovu’s side instead of addressing the main cause of their bust-up. Publicist at Ochre Media Zanele Jo_ le declined to comment on the matter but said the production company would issue a statement to communicate its decision. A source said Hungani, who plays the popular character of Romeo Medupe, had a fallout with Mbangeni on set, and he had allowed his big ego to get in the way of his work, much to the displeasure of the producers

Another source said Ndlovu was asked to apologise to Mbangeni but refused, saying he was more loved by soapie viewers than her. “He thought because he was the viewers’ favourite actor, it will be difficult for them to let him go. “Yes, the production company admits that he was the reason why many people watch the show. But things changed and they got tired of his big ego and tantrums. They finally decided to cut their losses and got rid of him,” said a senior member of the production stated. An actor who is sympathetic

to Ndlovu said he wished the young actor could just focus on his cra.t and ease on his attitude because it was partly to blame for his challenges. He said he was misguided by the love and attention he was receiving from his fans and thought he was bigger than the production. “We all started there, but we also learnt the hard way, and we don’t wish the same for him because he still has a long way to go in this industry,” said the actor. Another production member said the company _ red him as a last resort as it had hoped his behaviour would improve. But he said the company was prepared to rehire him if he changed his ways. Ndlovu asked Sunday World to reveal the identity of our sources before he could give us a comment.

footnote: Scandal posted on their Twitter page on Sunday denying these allegations. “There’s a published article circulating around that Hungani is leaving the show. As #etvScandal, we’re disputing every allegation stated in the article. Hungani has not been fired by production. We’re happy with his excellent professionalism and work ethic,’ reads the post.

But Sunday World stands by this report.

