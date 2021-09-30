Season 1 of Durban Gen makes way for Season 2 with new faces

Johannesburg- With an explosive end to season 1 of Durban Gen as Thabo holds both his wife and brother hostage and fatal shots are fired, season 2 kicks off with the question, who did the bullet hit?

Dr Thabo Dlamini, played by Meshack Mavuso, will learn the truth about the paternity of his son Mvelo. Zandile, portrayed by Sthandwa Nzuza will escape from Precious’ clutches and finally spills the beans to Thabo.

Durban Gen is torn apart by the unthinkable fatality and three new interns come into an already intense atmosphere.

Dr Bhengu, portrayed by Thokozisa Ziqubu and Dr Jack, portrayed by Yola Plaatjie come into Durban Gen as rotating interns and soon Bhengu realizes that he does not want to leave as he has high expectations for himself.

Dr Jack, however, the resident hippy, just wants to spread peace, love, and happiness and sees an opportunity at the hospital to bring on peace.

Thembinator, portrayed by Sibongile Nkosi, is the new paramedic, brought on board to assist MacGyver and develops a close relationship with them.

Season 2 of Durban Gen kicks off on 4 October 2021.

Sunday World

Author



Mbalenhle Zuma