Sechaba Pali and former Manager Tshepo Nzimande smoke peace pipe

Gospel crooner Sechaba Pali has smoked a peace pipe with record company mogul Tshepo Nzimande in a desperate bid to revive his floundering career.

Pali and Nzimande had been leading a dog and cat life after the musician accused him of squandering his royalties.

This happened when Nzimande was working at the defunct gospel powerhouse, Bula Music, as artist manager with Pali as one of the artists under his wing.

Nzimande left Bula in 2008 and started his record label Zuzmuz Music where he signed, among others, the late gospel Lundi Tyamara and velvet voiced singer Fikile Mlomo.

Sechaba later left Bula and instead of joining Zuzmuz Music, he opened his company with his then wife Julia Pali, whom he has since divorced acrimoniously, as his manager.

While off Nzimande’s leash, Pali’s reputation took a knock after being involved in a series of scandals.

He was arrested and convicted of statutory rape after fathering a child with a minor in Welkom, in the Free State, about five years ago.

He was also accused of chew and screw at the popular Soweto joint Next Door after leaving the restaurant without paying for his alcohol bill.

His music career, which was at great heights when he was under Nzimande, also took a nosedive as he failed to release a hit since they drifted apart. Bookings have also dwindled.

Pali confirmed that, like a moth to the fire, he has gone back to Nzimande in an attempt to breath life into his moribund career.

“We have been talking and we agreed that we should work together again. There was another company that was interested in me, but I decided to work with him again. I’m very much happy with the decision I have taken,” said Pali.

He plans to release a single under Nzimande’s label soon. Nzimande confirmed that he has signed the award winning musician to his stable and that he has forgiven him for slandering him.

“He came to my house during level 3 lockdown and begged me to work with him. I only agreed when he convinced me that he has changed his wayward ways.”

