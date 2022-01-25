Sello Maake KaNcube and wife to tie the knot at FNB stadium

Johannesburg- Veteran actor Sello Maake KaNcube and his wife Pearl have recently announced that they will be having their wedding celebration at the FNB stadium.

Sello recently found love at the hands of his brand manager Pearl Solo Mbewe, who is 29-years younger than he is.

Taking to her social media Pearl shared the details of their wedding celebration and also stated that those who are invited already have the invites.

“On our wedding day celebration… Seems like we are going to do very well with the traditional step magic moos! We are already synchronized and we have not even gone through the step practicing phase as yet..”

“BoMntase, You are all invited! If you haven’t received your invitation by now khohlwa”, she wrote.

A love struck Sello also took to social media to gush over his new wife Pearl and how happy he is to be married to her.

“Someone said marriage suits me but I say, I have been married before, however, this time I chose well as I came from a point of having paid school fees with my previous partners!”

“@pearlmphombewe doubles as so many things, a brilliant and loving wife but what many don’t know is I seem like a pro with interviews because she is my PR and Brand Manager who happens to be very good at her job!” he wrote.

