Shai’s family battling to cope with renowned actor’s death

Johannesburg – As friends, families and fans are still flocking in the home of the late veteran actor Patrick Shai, the family remains startled and dazed by his sudden passing.

The late actor, who also played a key role to combat gender-based violence against women, passed away on Saturday, and his lifeless body was discovered by his wife at the garage in their Dobsonville home, Soweto.

Shai died in a suspected suicide and before his death, the late actor has been vocal about having to face hip-hop artist Cassper Nyovest in a boxing match before he dies.

“Before I die I want to make sure that I’ve beat you so that on my tombstone they can write this is the man who beat Caster or Costa or whatever your sh*t name is … Come you son of a b*tch,” said Shai in a video that went viral on social media.

As neighbours and his colleagues in the industry, the family’s spokesperson Amogelang Mmusi said no one expected this to happen and it came as a shock to the family, friends, and neighbours as a whole.

Mmusi who said the family still needs time to digest Shai’s passing revealed that the family is having a difficult time and have no words to express how they feel.

“As the family, this came as a bombshell for us, it’s still new, and no one expected this to happen, this came as a shock to us as a family, we are still digesting and having to make peace with Shai’s death,” said Mmusi.

“We have been looking out from him as the person we were learning from, it’s a serious loss to the family,” he addressed further.

When asked if he can confirm Shai committed suicide, Mmusi did not confirm or deny it, as he further said that the family needs to be given time to prepare for the funeral and memorial arrangements.

The country is still reeling following the passing of the veteran actor.

Shai has been described as one of the most talented actors in the industry, as he was multi-lingual.

His roots can be traced back to Bolobedu in Limpopo, and he will be remembered for his role in some of the SABC’s best dramas such as Bophelo Ke Sephekgo, 7de Laan, Generations, and Zone 14.

