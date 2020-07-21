Shaka apologises for leaked video

The Queen actor Sthembiso Khoza admitted to a leaked “Sex Party” viral video and apologised for his actions.

Thie video made it to the Twitter streets which revealed that the actor was part of it.

In the video he is seen walking around a room, accompanied by naked women, who proceed to dance with him while holding drinks in their hands, having a nice time.

In an attempt to die down the steam Khoza has come out to apologize to his family, fans and employers, Ferguson Films.

“Inappropriate video images of myself were leaked online and I would like to profusely apologize to my family, friends, employers and fans for embarrassing them and myself.

“I have put @Shona_Ferguson ( FergusonFilms ), my family, and @Mzansimagic in a position I totally regret,” he wrote.

Khoza, recently made a comeback as Shaka on the popular Mzansi Magic show, The Queen, after being fired by the production company last year.

Inappropriate video images of myself were leaked online and I would like to profusely apologize to my family, friends, employers and fans for embarrassing them and myself. I have put @Shona_Ferguson ( FergusonFilms ), my family, and @Mzansimagic in a position I totally regret. — Sthembiso SK Khoza (@SKcoza) July 20, 2020

My actions were unacceptable, I beg for forgiveness. I take full responsibility, especially at a time we are faced with a serious pandemic. I should have made better decisions. I need to do better. To everyone I have disappointed and hurt, I am truly sorry 🙏🏽 — Sthembiso SK Khoza (@SKcoza) July 20, 2020

Author



Nokuthula Zwane