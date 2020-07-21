News

Shaka apologises for leaked video

By Somaya Stockenstroom

The Queen actor Sthembiso Khoza admitted to a leaked “Sex Party” viral video and apologised for his actions.

Thie video made it to the Twitter streets which revealed that the actor was part of it.

In the video he is seen walking around a room, accompanied by naked women, who proceed to dance with him while holding drinks in their hands, having a nice time.


In an attempt to die down the steam Khoza has come out to apologize to his family, fans and employers, Ferguson Films.

“Inappropriate video images of myself were leaked online and I would like to profusely apologize to my family, friends, employers and fans for embarrassing them and myself.

“I have put  @Shona_Ferguson  ( FergusonFilms ), my family, and  @Mzansimagic  in a position I totally regret,” he wrote.

Khoza, recently made a comeback as Shaka on the popular Mzansi Magic show, The Queen, after being fired by the production company last year.

Author


Similar stories

News

Kgatlana moves to Spain

CAF Women’s 2018 Player of the Year and Banyana Banyana striker Thembi Kgatlana is putting South Africa on the world map yet again. The tearaway...
Read more
Breaking News

COVID-19 UIF benefit extended to August

Employment and Labour Deputy Minister Boitumelo Booi said today that the COVID-19 Temporary Employers/ Employee Relief Fund (TERS) meant to alleviate pressure on those...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal