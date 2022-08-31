Show goes on for fast-growing drama series ‘The Black Door’

Black Brain Pictures has denied rumours spread on social media pointing to the cancellation of the raunchy e.tv drama series The Black Door.

The drama was launched in April this year.

The production house’s film director, Mandla N, told Sunday World on Wednesday that the widely circulating social media posts were not true.

BREAKING: The Black Door cancelled Sad news for #TheBlackDoor fans. The etv telenovela will not be renewed for another season. Pulling just under 2.6-million viewers peak — with an audience share of 37.4% for its timeslot, the show was not a dud, numbers wise.#KgopoloReports pic.twitter.com/u1TYcLUq4X — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) August 31, 2022

“The show is not getting cancelled, it is growing significantly in terms of numbers and it is the fastest-growing drama series on e.tv,” said Mandla N.

“These are just rumours and fake news flying out on social media but the viewers should not worry. People are loving it, we are definitely coming back for season two.”

Black Brain Pictures’ executive director Mpumelelo Nhlapho said the show is in a good space and has grown significantly.

“It’s the fastest-growing [and it is] hitting record numbers and winning new audiences every day. We are excited about the big storylines coming down the line,” said Nhlapho.

A few weeks ago, Black Brain Pictures said its Mzansi Magic hit telenovela Diep City has been canned after the channel did not renew its contract. Diep City, which has been on air for two years, has also amassed a huge following.

Meanwhile, Mandla N shared that the production house will host its SA Film and Television Awards’ nominees at the Walter Sisulu Botanical Garden in Roodepoort on Saturday.

