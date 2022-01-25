Shudufhadzo makes it to Miss World top 40

Johannesburg- Beauty queen and mental health activist, Miss South Africa 2020 Shudufhadzo Musida has made it to the top 40 on the Miss World pageant.

Recently, Musida took to Instagram to announce her move to the next phase of the competition.

The Miss World competition was meant to take place in Puerto Rico in December last year but was postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic cases that were reported.

In her announcement, Shudu, said to have her beauty with a purpose chosen as one of the winners was an honour.

“But to have met the human embodiments of beauty with a purpose in the other contestants just made the journey that much more fulfilling. So, to my fellow Miss World sisters thank you for sharing your hearts with me and the world. To my beautiful South Africa, thank you, it takes a village, and it is our stories and your support that have led me to this point,” she wrote.

She also revealed that the competition will be held in March, and she will be heading to Puerto Rico to participate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shudufhadzo Musiḓa 🇿🇦 (@shudufhadzomusida)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shudufhadzo Musiḓa 🇿🇦 (@shudufhadzomusida)



For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author