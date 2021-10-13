Simz Ngema announces new music with international artist

Johannesburg- Actress Simphiwe Ngema has announced the release of new music, as she features on a track with Malawian reggae musician Dan Lu.

Simz, known by her stage name Quing Simz recently took it to Instagram to tell her followers that her first international feature is finally out.

“Dream big and work on your dream, soon the vision will come together. Dan Lu is the biggest artist in Malawi right now and to be featured on his new album is a dream come true. Dear Quing Simz, Africa knows ! It can only be God” she wrote on Instagram.

A few months ago, Simz said on a YouTube interview that she wants to be known as an African artist.

“Okay, this is my dream, right? I want to be a known actor in Africa, I want to be a known musician in Africa first and I want the rest of the world to know me as an African artist. So, I’m speaking to people, Nigeria, Tanzania, Ghana and there’s money, Africa has money,” she said in the interview.

Simz released her first single “Thola Khona” early last year and it looks like she is going full force in the music industry.

