News

Sivenathi Mabuya gets married: ‘YES! A thousand times more’

By Anelisa Sibanda

Johannesburg- Wedding bells are sounding for the former scandal actress, Sivenathi Mabuya.

Mabuya took to her Instagram rocking her traditional gear and showcased her wedding ring.

Mabuya is currently playing the role of Francina Pikoli on Mzansi Magic’s Umzali wami.

She shared a video of her successful lobola negotiations and her celebration as well.

Mabuya also shared a picture of herself wearing a t-shirt written ‘makoti’.


