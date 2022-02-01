Sivenathi Mabuya gets married: ‘YES! A thousand times more’

Johannesburg- Wedding bells are sounding for the former scandal actress, Sivenathi Mabuya.

Mabuya took to her Instagram rocking her traditional gear and showcased her wedding ring.

Mabuya is currently playing the role of Francina Pikoli on Mzansi Magic’s Umzali wami.

She shared a video of her successful lobola negotiations and her celebration as well.

Mabuya also shared a picture of herself wearing a t-shirt written ‘makoti’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sivenathi Mabuya 🇿🇦 (@sivemabuya)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sivenathi Mabuya 🇿🇦 (@sivemabuya)



For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author