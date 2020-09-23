Lifestyle

Siya Kolisi encourages SA’s to join the dance challenge

By Somaya Stockenstroom

TikTok is calling on all South Africans to unite through song and dance by participating in the #MzansiDance challenge on the platform tomorrow, which is Heritage Day.

They have also created a MzansiDance Playlist which users can make use of in their videos. Locals are urged to take on the broad range of dancing styles including Tolatsa, Vosho, Pantsula, Two-step, Pouncing Cat, Ngwazi, Gwara Gwara, and so many more, which all capture the vibrant energy of the country and its people.

South African Rugby Captain, Siya Kolisi, has already joined the challenge and has encouraged users to duet with him.


Here is his duet here with local creator, Tebza Diphehlo:

@redbullza

A duet between Siya Kolisi and @tebzadiphehlo, we had to do it 🔥check out our pages and #duet with Siya or Tebza for #GDS2020 #MzansiDance

♬ original sound – Red Bull South Africa

 

   Loading latest Press Releases...

