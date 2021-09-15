Skeem saam actor Cornet Mamabolo leaves show to focus on business

Johannesburg- The loyal viewers of the most loved and watched show on South African television Skeem saam, were left hurt after one of their favourite characters, Thabo “Tbose” Maputla, left the show.

Cornet Mamabolo who plays the character of Tbose said the break is mainly for him to focus on his business.

His character, Tbose recently got married to his high school sweetheart and mother of his son, Mapitsi Magongwa.

In the storyline of the show, the couple went overseas on their honeymoon, only for Tbose to come back saying he got a great offer for his career while overseas, which broke many hearts of the show’s loyal fans as he had to leave his wife.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cornet Mamabolo (@cornetmamabolo)



Mamabolo posted on his Instagram account, addressing his break on the show.

He wrote, “This is my official break from your screens as Tbose Maputla. Thanks for all the support you have shown me over the years, I mean I literally matured to be the man I am today before your eyes. This is a break for me to primarily focus on my insurance business”.

Skeem saam’s twitter account confirmed Mamabolo’s break from the show as the fans of the show asked why he was leaving.

“Cornet Mamabolo will be taking a break from Skeem Saam to focus on his personal interests. But, he will be back,” the show confirmed.

Author



Coceka Magubeni