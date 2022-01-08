Skeem Saam actress goes to a petrol station in a bikini

Johannesburg- Summer has not ended as celebrities are still in a holiday and vacation mode.
This comes after Skeem Saam actress Shoki Mmola posted a few snaps of herself at a petrol station, wearing a bikini.
The actress who plays the role of Celia Kunutu on the SABC1’s 6:30 pm soapie has been shy to show her fans that she is on a body transformation mission and is now showing the results of her hard work.
The pictures that Shoki shared online show that she went in the fill-up store to buy something to drink as she posed next to the fridges.
Look fans react to Shoki’s post on Twitter:
Mma Kunutu from Skeem Saam is on some summer vibe at a petrol station. 2022 is starting on a high note. 🙆♂️🙆♂️ pic.twitter.com/5ydS5Xt015
— Dr M⭕nger 🇿🇦💃 (@Mrskillmonger1) January 7, 2022
This is not a boring country my brother😂. 2023 has it's own South African special shenanigans waiting pic.twitter.com/w2uaiSIORl
— Lungelo Mazibuko (@lmt_mazibuko) January 7, 2022
🥺Read this and imagined ba he'd say that ngala tone yakhe
May his soul rest in eternal peace
— 📀📀Jambase ♒🍃📀📀 (@elihlentando) January 8, 2022
Nah but for pictures you can ask to pose
— Father of Vusizwe (@HeadyM) January 7, 2022
Lenyalo le thata
-Ntate Thuso
— Matome Ramalepe (@ramalep14) January 7, 2022
The meme 🤣😂🤣
— 🇿🇦 (@Don_sech) January 7, 2022
🤣😂🤣😂
— 🍼🍼The Hype Movement🍼🍼 (@mankaeza2) January 8, 2022
She wins TKO pic.twitter.com/W196oaAdrb
— Dipuo tsa Badimo | #SpiritFindsYouWhereYouAt (@Thosi43314438) January 7, 2022
Jokes.. Jokes.. Jokes.. With love
— Lets go (@J_alenoy) January 8, 2022
She's just wanted to show us her tattoo 😔
— Thole Lenkomo, Ndlangisa,Gqagqane,Febe, Thombeni• (@iam_loyisoSA) January 7, 2022
