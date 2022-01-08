REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Skeem Saam actress goes to a petrol station in a bikini

By Coceka Magubeni
Shoki Mmola//Image: Instagram

Johannesburg- Summer has not ended as celebrities are still in a holiday and vacation mode.

This comes after Skeem Saam actress Shoki Mmola posted a few snaps of herself at a petrol station, wearing a bikini.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shoki Mmola 🇿🇦 (@shock.star)

The actress who plays the role of Celia Kunutu on the SABC1’s 6:30 pm soapie has been shy to show her fans that she is on a body transformation mission and is now showing the results of her hard work.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shoki Mmola 🇿🇦 (@shock.star)

The pictures that Shoki shared online show that she went in the fill-up store to buy something to drink as she posed next to the fridges.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shoki Mmola 🇿🇦 (@shock.star)

Look fans react to Shoki’s post on Twitter:

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here. 

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

 

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes