‘Skeem Saam’ lead actress Shoki Mmola bows out of drama series  

Shoki Mmola, the lead actress known as MaKunutu on the weekday drama series Skeem Saam, has bowed out, the SABC said on Thursday.

The public broadcaster said Mmola, who has been in the entertainment industry for 28 years, will not be a part of the new season that commences on July 4. It wished her well on her future career moves.

Mmola portrayed the role of Celia Kunutu for 10 years and has contributed to the series being one of the most loved drama series on South African television.

“Always keeping fans entertained, Mmola has portrayed the character of Celia impeccably. She will be missed by fellow cast members, crew members and viewers watching at home. We wish her well and all the best with her future ventures,” said the SABC.

Mmola confirmed on social media that she is leaving the drama series and thanked everyone who has been a part of her acting journey.

“As I bow out of Skeem Saam, I bow even lower to everyone that has supported my work over the 28 years in the industry and 10 years of Skeem Saam. Here’s to telling more stories,” she wrote on her Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shoki Mmola 🇿🇦 (@shock.star)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author