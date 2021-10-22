Somizi Mhlongo reveals he lost his older sister

Johannesburg- Somizi Mhlongo has revealed that he lost his older sister and laid her to rest last Friday.

Somizi took to social media to share the news and also stated that his sister was a very private person.

“Last week Friday we bid farewell to my mom’s first born….my sister. She was a very private person and her wishes was that her send-off shud be just that.”

“And we made sure that we grant her that. It was a peaceful dignified send-off….”

“Now let me take this time to thank everyone who came through…the messages…friends, and relatives,” he wrote.

Condolences have since poured in for Somizi after sharing the news of losing his older sister.

Take a look at some of the comments on Somizi’s Instagram post from fans below:

“She was indeed a very private person cos all along I thought you are the only child from your mom🤍 Condolences to you and your family”

“I’d die to have a best friend like yours Somz Vusi is your right hand man”

“Condolences to you and your family I’m so sorry for your loss. It’s hard times not so long ago you had to say goodbye to your mother. But I think since she was a private person you shouldn’t have posted her funeral.”

“So many familiar faces I know your family personally and your sis was indeed very private. May her soul rest in peace”

Sunday World

Author



Mbalenhle Zuma