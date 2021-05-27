Somizi pays tribute to his father on Instagram

Johannesburg – TV personality Somizi has paid tribute to his father in an Instagram post.

Mzansi Magic’s reality star took to the social media website and posted a tribute, which read:

“I sometimes take for granted or forget whose seed I am…..or too humble about it……let me pride myself…..I was birthed by the first to ever do it……NDABA WALTER MHLONGO……MSHEFANE TO MANY……and some wonder why I am what and who I am…its no miracle……I’m the apple he is the tree…..multi talented dad…..multi award winning actor……TONY AWARD nominee for best choreography for SARAFINA on BROADWAY……SINGER….DANVER…ACTOR….INSTRUMENTALISTS……..COMEDIAN…..ETC… he never got the fortune to match his talents and contributions into the arts…..FAME AND FORTUNE never became his reality…..he was just famous……and exploited…. And that is why I will never compromise on my worth……if u don’t have the budget for me….try next door….and this I do it for my parents……in their honor…….FAME AND FORTUNE shall be my reality…..coz I.. worth it….HAPPY WEDNESDAY.”

Read more: Somizi loses his cool as his show is put on ice

The star is the son of legendary actor and comedian Mhlongo, known to many of us as Mshefane.

Somizi’s father was famous for his role as Mshefane in South Africa’s 1977 film Inyakanyaka.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi)

Have you seen: Watch: Somizi says he is not sorry

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Ashley Lechman