Somizi says he’ll be back on Metro FM on Monday

Johannesburg – Somizi Mhlongo has insinuated that he would be back on Metro FM from Monday following the abuse allegations levelled against him by his estranged husband, Mohale Motaung.

After Sunday World’s explosive article that revealed the alleged abuse, Somizi had asked for some time off from Metro FM to deal with his personal issues.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), said in a statement earlier this month, “The Corporation has also noted the comments on social media about Mr. Mhlongo and we would like to point out that the public service broadcaster does not condone any acts of abuse and violence.”

The SABC statement further read, “The SABC can confirm that Metro FM SA management met with Mr. Somizi Mhlongo and he has requested to take some time off from work. Management has granted Mr. Mhlongo permission to do so.”

On Friday, Somizi posted on his Instagram stories that he would be returning to a station after a fan said that the Idols SA judge is missed on the station.

He posted the comment with the response, “Don’t worry, I’m back on Monday.”

View the Instagram story below:

Mohale recently released a statement that he would be divorcing Somizi.

Somizi has also been given time off from his Idols SA judging duties.

Sunday World

Author



Ashley Lechman