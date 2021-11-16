Sonia Mbele shocked as fans still call her Ntombi

Johannesburg- Years later after Sonia Mbele left the then favourite television soapie of many South Africans, Generations, fans still refer to her as the character she played on the show.

Sonia played the role of Ntombi Khumalo who was married to the later actor Menzi Ngubane on the show.

She’s been joking and engaging with her fans on social media over them refusing to call her anything, but the name she used on the show.

Recently, the actress received love from her fans on Twitter as they gushed over her timeless beauty, referring to her as Ntombi.

Y’all are really still calling me Ntombi? 😭😭💔💔🥴🥴 — Sonia Mbele (@TheeSonia) November 15, 2021

Ntombi is Beautiful 🧡 pic.twitter.com/NauCncx9t4 — Mr Smeg (@MichaelBucwa) November 16, 2021

Sir pls 😭😩 — Sonia Mbele (@TheeSonia) November 15, 2021

Oh Mannie,she would start a sentence by saying:"so I said to the caramelos". pic.twitter.com/Aj5scph0j0 — Tumelo🇿🇦 (@molematz) November 15, 2021

Pls you hate me — Sonia Mbele (@TheeSonia) November 15, 2021

Damn is this really Ntombi?😮 — Kamogelo Kgobo (@Kamo_ZeloBrand) November 15, 2021

I ready said chest!✨😩❤️ pic.twitter.com/e9IVFhK3aS — Sonia Mbele (@TheeSonia) November 14, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonia Mbele (@thee_sonia)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonia Mbele (@thee_sonia)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author



Coceka Magubeni