News

Sonia Mbele shocked as fans still call her Ntombi

By Coceka Magubeni
Sonia

Johannesburg- Years later after Sonia Mbele left the then favourite television soapie of many South Africans, Generations, fans still refer to her as the character she played on the show.

Sonia played the role of Ntombi Khumalo who was married to the later actor Menzi Ngubane on the show.

She’s been joking and engaging with her fans on social media over them refusing to call her anything, but the name she used on the show.

Recently, the actress received love from her fans on Twitter as they gushed over her timeless beauty, referring to her as Ntombi.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

