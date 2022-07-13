Sound Factory swings doors open for Mzansi’s aspiring music creatives

MultiChoice, through its new programme Sound Factory, is on a mission to uplift South Africa’s aspiring music creatives and to promote job creation.

The aspiring music producers will express their talent before well-known producers and musicians, and their music will be paid for through commissioning and licensing fees.

The successful candidates will automatically be granted an opportunity to work hand-in-hand with Mzansi’s faves – Uncle Waffles, Zeus Omega, Sthembiso, Chimurenga Mamphaga and Kai IntheKut.

They will be taken through masterclasses, mentorship, event attendance and profiling.

MultiChoice corporate affairs group executive, Collen Dlamini, said Sound Factory aimed to enrich lives and to create initiatives that have scalable social impact, broaden economic participation, and ensure diversity and inclusion.

“We see ourselves as an integral part of our communities and are constantly working with partners to find solutions to tomorrow’s issues today. Sound Factory is another such endeavour by MultiChoice to nurture the next generation of the country’s music producers,” said Dlamini.

The project is supported by MultiChoice Talent Factory South Africa and Channel O.

M-Net’s music programming manager for local entertainment channels, David Molotlhanyi, said: “South Africa has an amazing music industry that continues to dominate the continent. It is also one of the most competitive, meaning it can be extremely difficult for talented youth to showcase their work.

“Sound Factory aims to address this gap by ensuring that we not only identify talent but create avenues for them to make a living from their craft.”

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author