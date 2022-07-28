Afrobeats festival Afro Nation returns to Africa

The world’s biggest Afrobeats festival, Afro Nations, is coming back home. On Wednesday, the festival announced the return through its social media platforms following the 2019 launch event in Ghana.

Established to unite the movement in celebration of black joy, Afro Nation Ghana comes home to a site of cultural significance. Taking place at the Black Star Square, the west African capital will host the biggest names and future stars while thousands will get to experience their extraordinary connection with Accra and the African continent.

In a statement, the festival organisers said the standard and experience will be like the recent one which took place in Portugal.

“As with Afro Nation Portugal and Afro Nation Puerto Rico, Afro Nation Ghana will train local teams to produce the show and bring business to as many local vendors as possible, bringing a positive impact to Ghana’s cultural and tourism economy,” the organisers said in a statement.

“We started Afro Nation to give a global platform to the artists that we love. After just four shows, we have seen over 150 live performances in front of over 100 000 people across three different continents – Africa, Europe and America.

“Afrobeats is a special genre, not only does it unite the diaspora but it connects nations in a truly unique way. Our commitment to Afrobeats exists beyond Afro Nation festival.”

Afro Nation Ghana will take place on December 29-30 at Marine Drive, Black Star Square in Accra. The line-up is expected to be announced soon.

