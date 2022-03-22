Edwin Sodi has a baby with an ex of one of Mzansi’s top radio DJ’s

Controversial businessman Edwin Sodi has sired a two-year-old child with the ex-partner of one of the popular media personalities.

Among the bevy of pretty women he dated was Jub Jub’s ex-girlfriend Matsatsi Ramba, rapper and radio host Proverb’s ex-wife Onalerona Moreo and DJ Sbu’s ex-fiancée Disebo Makatsa.

But due to ethical reasons, Sunday World cannot reveal the identity of the baby mama.

Sodi revealed that he fathered the sprog in the urgent court papers he filed in the Joburg High Court on Tuesday, in a bid to force the Randburg Magistrate Court to hear his bail hearing on Wednesday at 2pm.

This follows the Randburg Magistrate’s Court postponement of his bail application hearing from Tuesday to Friday after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it wanted to verify certain information about the matter.

The application was eventually heard on Friday after the NPA and Sodi’s legal team reached an agreement that it would hear and finalise his application on Friday.

Sodi was worried that he would spend this weekend in jail as the Randburg Magistrate’s Court would not hear the matter on Friday and would instead postpone to another date and transfer it to the regional court.

Arguing for the matter to be heard on Wednesday, Sodi said he had six children with different mothers and pleaded with the court to immediately release him so he could continue to fend for them.

Among the children and their baby mamas, he mentioned the popular media personality and artist’s ex partner as the mother of his two-year-old child.

“During or about May 2015, before my relationship with Nthateng Lerata terminated, I met……. A daughter was born in February 2018..my six child,” reads the affidavit.

The filthy rich construction tycoon, accused of trying to shoot his estranged wife with a gun and charged with attempted murder allegedly arrived late on the said evening in “their” Joburg house and found her with businessman and ANC funder Fazial Motleker.

He got angry and tried to shoot her with a gun but fortunately , she said, the gun jammed when tried to pull a trigger.

Sodi poured cold water on her version of events and said he did not own a fire arm anymore since his was stolen in 2015.

He said he went to the pad in which Lerata was living with his daughter to investigate what the problem was as the lights were off.

When he arrived, he said, he caught Lerata and the businessman bonking in a place where his daughter would have stumbled upon them while doing the deed.

He said when he “took them to task” Motleker attacked him.

In self-defence, he said, he took out his cellphone and hit him on the forehead.

The businessman sustained injuries to his forehead.

Sodi was released on R150 000 bail and the case was postponed to May 31 for further investigations.

