REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Look: The biggest award winners from SA in 2021

By Anelisa Sibanda
Shona Ferguson

Johannesburg- With many award ceremonies which took place this year, some were able to bag an award or two whereas others bagged multiple awards.

Take a look at who really won big this year:

  1. Big Zulu- The Hip Hop and Mali eningi hitmaker managed to bag a total of 7 awards in one event this year.
  2. Siyabonga Nene touched a lot of people with his music and his fans were happy to see him win big.

Also read: Big Zulu wins big at SA Hip Hop Awards

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Big Zulu (@bigzulu_sa)

2. Makhadz- She won her first-ever international award, on top of that she launched her own shoe brand.

The Ghanama hitmaker had a lot to celebrate this year.

Read: Makhadzi bags her first International award

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Makhadzi (@makhadzisa)

3. Cassper Nyovest- Cassper who recently launched his alcohol brand, Billiato, won Artist of the decade at the Hip Hop Awards this year, he couldn’t be happier and thanked his fans.

4. Thuso Mbedu- Mbedu, who recently bagged an international role managed to bag herself an award as well.

She won the Outstanding performance at the Gotham Awards.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Thuso Mbedu (@thuso.mbedu)

5. Shona Ferguson- The late husband to Connie Ferguson, Shona won the award for best lead in a drama series at the Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards (HAPA) for his role in Kings of Joburg.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Connie Ferguson (@connie_ferguson)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here. 

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes