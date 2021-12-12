REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Look: Tweeps react to Vusi Thembekwayo’s alleged abuse

By Anelisa Sibanda
Vusi Thembekwayo. / Instagram

Johannesburg- Well-known businessman, Vusi Thembekwayo trended for most of the day on social media, following Sunday World’s article about his wife Palesa’s claims of abuse.

Thembekwayo has been accused of slapping his wife several times and dragging her by her feet on the stairway during a violent domestic fight at their posh Joburg home on Saturday night.

The alleged assault occurred on December 4, 10 days into the annual global campaign of 16 Days of Activism Against Women and Children Abuse.

Thembekwayo’s wife has opened a case of common assault against the 36-year-old businessman at the Douglasdale police station.

Read more here: Thembekwayo’s wife: ‘He slapped and dragged me down the stairs’

Thembekwayo, later on, released a statement where he stated that his wife is suffering from substance abuse.

Take a look at how some tweeps reacted to the news below:

 

