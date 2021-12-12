Look: Tweeps react to Vusi Thembekwayo’s alleged abuse

Johannesburg- Well-known businessman, Vusi Thembekwayo trended for most of the day on social media, following Sunday World’s article about his wife Palesa’s claims of abuse.

Thembekwayo has been accused of slapping his wife several times and dragging her by her feet on the stairway during a violent domestic fight at their posh Joburg home on Saturday night.

The alleged assault occurred on December 4, 10 days into the annual global campaign of 16 Days of Activism Against Women and Children Abuse.

Thembekwayo’s wife has opened a case of common assault against the 36-year-old businessman at the Douglasdale police station.

Read more here: Thembekwayo’s wife: ‘He slapped and dragged me down the stairs’

Thembekwayo, later on, released a statement where he stated that his wife is suffering from substance abuse.

Take a look at how some tweeps reacted to the news below:

Vusimzi, umngombile umkakho na? Ewe okanye Hayi. Masime nge substance abuse yakhe. Ingaba umsile na isandla, nokuba isizathu sakho besithini na. Ewe okanye Hayi. https://t.co/sYypxpHmcZ — MASTANDI©️ (@SpitchNzawumbi) December 12, 2021

You went from maintaining privacy to immediately telling us about a PRIVATE matter pertaining your wife ??! Very narcissistic behaviour this! I BELIEVE HER! https://t.co/KNFNb3Hvsx — Mohale Motaung (@mohale_motaung) December 12, 2021

Vusi Thembekwayo is in big trouble, you don't just brush off GBV allegations with a mere press statement. His career rests on his reputation. Throwing his wife under the bus was also a bad move. It's a perception game before the matter is resolved in court — Mntungwa (@Sandile_K14) December 12, 2021

Exposing her problems as a way of dragging her through the mud to make yourself look clean? That card no longer works Vusi people are now more awake. You just contradicted yourself as a man who's private thank you for doing so and removing the good perception people have of you. — THAMANA (@julius_thamana) December 12, 2021

Even if Vusi’s wife fell into some repetitive bad habits and became an addict nje, it doesn’t justify any physical/verbal harm against her. Addictions don’t strip people of their human rights and it certainly doesn’t give other people leeway to harm them. — Chantelle (@Chant_ella) December 12, 2021

But atleast we know Vusi. In the absence of a judgment we can't know the other side! Visit needs to be treated innocent till proven otherwise — Sawa Ngobeni (@directorsawa) December 12, 2021

Mentioning her struggle with substance abuse is strategic, usile Vusi. Usile. https://t.co/2o27kGNzKI — Buhle Xulu (@boohley) December 12, 2021

No offence to Vusi but first duty of a husband is to protect his wife even from herself. Throwing her under the bus through substance abuse revelation leaves a bitter taste in my mouth. Be a man, take it on the chin, protect her, protect your kids. U hurt your wife u hurt ur kids — Dr Abednego (@abednego82) December 12, 2021

What I like about your "translation" is that you concluded that Vusi is wrong and the wife is the victim. Why??? — The Duke of Mutare (@Mutare_Prince) December 12, 2021

No mam. Nothing gives you a right to tell Vusi how to respond or handle his personal affairs. We don't know what really happened, when Amanda was saying her truth y'all never said she should filter but Vusi must.. I am not saying he ddnt do it but what if he ddnt vele? — Malea (@Lady_Malea) December 12, 2021

I don’t even want to entertain that Vusi issue because y’all will be coming for us saying that we hate black men nywe nywe — Lioness. (@95_lioness) December 12, 2021

#Vusi"my record speaks for itself"

Public vs private records are different. Many are abusive behind closed doors and angelic in public. Let the court decide. — Que (@tues_iii) December 12, 2021

Because your point is weak or non existent. Do you think Vusi did not consider everything he said before posting. From his statement its fair to say the marriage has run its course and he does not mind . He is only giving context about the wife , not his family — Vezandlebe (@MbongeniSpike) December 12, 2021

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Author