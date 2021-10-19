VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Shwashwi

Shwashwi: Can Kenny Kunene tell us when he’s deejaying again?

By Coceka Magubeni
Johannesburg- Can Kenny Kunene tell Shwa when he’s planning to put a spin to the decks again?

And has he given up eating sushi off naked women for good?

Shwa misses the coolness in you.

 

