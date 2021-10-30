Tweeps crown Dineo Ranaka as Queen of radio

Johannesburg- People on Twitter seem to have their own view on who the best female in radio is.

This comes after a question of who is more preferable on radio was posed, between Dineo Ranaka, Pearl Thusi, Bonang Matheba and Lerato Kganyago.

A lot of tweeps appreciated Dineo Ranaka and even called her the Queen or god of radio.

Dineo Ranaka, Pearl Thusi, Lerato Kganyago and Bonang Matheba… Who do you prefer having on your Radio? pic.twitter.com/qU3jzpsNSw — m a s h e s h a 💨 (@_mashesha) October 29, 2021

Tweeps categorically positioned all of them, but Dineo certainly took the title of great radio broadcaster, proudly brought by Tweeps as most shared how good she is behind the microphone on the airwaves.

Dineo Ranaka is unmatched on radio, then Bonang Matheba was absolutely amazing too for someone who transitioned from TV, LKG is okay and I've never been moved by Pearl Thusi on radio. https://t.co/terburKq70 — Bruno Sigwela🇿🇦 (@BrunoSigwela) October 29, 2021

Give me Dineo Ranaka all day every day https://t.co/829VOZghup — Nyiko.Himself (@NyikoooP) October 29, 2021

She is the goat and her maturity is on another level. — Sqanyana Ngomane. (@FMehluli) October 29, 2021

Yeyi english that gal 👌👌👌👌👌👌👌 — Maqoba khuzwayo (@samkeh38876388) October 29, 2021

Did you mean to say “I’m not her biggest fan”? — Monald Bump (@Tweeteruserl) October 29, 2021

I'm with you on that one she is the queen 🙏🙏 — theRoyal (@nathi_theRoyal) October 29, 2021

Dineo Ranaka is a Radio God. No disrespect but none of this folks are on her level… pic.twitter.com/3t82fSrtJT — H [ ● ] L M A N (@EazyMohapi) October 29, 2021

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Coceka Magubeni