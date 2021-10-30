VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Tweeps crown Dineo Ranaka as Queen of radio

By Coceka Magubeni
Dineo Ranaka has Idols SA fans praising her great judging skills. Image: Instagram.
Dineo Ranaka//Image: Instagram.

Johannesburg- People on Twitter seem to have their own view on who the best female in radio is.

This comes after a question of who is more preferable on radio was posed, between Dineo Ranaka, Pearl Thusi, Bonang Matheba and Lerato Kganyago.

A lot of tweeps appreciated Dineo Ranaka and even called her the Queen or god of radio.

Tweeps categorically positioned all of them, but Dineo certainly took the title of great radio broadcaster, proudly brought by Tweeps as most shared how good she is behind the microphone on the airwaves.

 

 

 

 

 

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here. 

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes