South African Idols winner Karabo Mogane ties the knot

By Coceka Magubeni
Karabo Mogane locking lips with his wife Sinesipho Mbandazayo// Picture: Instagram

Johannesburg- Karabo Mogane has said his forever “I do” vows to his gorgeous wife, television and radio producer Sinesipho Mbandazayo.

The Umakoti hitmaker ‘brought his own bride’ and intends to live happily ever after as he wrote a #MoganeHappilyEverAfter on one of their pictures.

The Idols SA season 11 winner shared this beautiful moment of his life on his Instagram page, where his fans, celebrities, and his industry friends sent their congratulatory messages.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karabo Mogane (@moganekarabo)

“I love you and that’s the beginning and end of everything,” he captioned a picture of his wife that he posted.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karabo Mogane (@moganekarabo)

