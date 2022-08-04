Spring Fiesta 10th anniversary celebration scheduled for October

The Covid-19 restrictions have been eased and all fun-loving people will be thrilled to know that the delayed 10th anniversary celebration of Spring Fiesta will finally take place this year.

The long-awaited event makes a return to its home at the ultimate party destination, Wild Waters Complex in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni on October 8.

The event organisers confirmed on Wednesday that this year’s festival will host a 100% carefully curated local line-up over five legendary stages.

Massive Metro’s former presenter Anele Zondo will be the MC alongside Zane Gulston.

Some of the artists who will take to the stage include DJ Maphorisa, Ami Faku, Daliwonga, DJ Tija, Da Capo, Njellic, Mellow and Sleazy, Emtee and many more.

