Step Up star Briana Evigan is in South Africa, find out what she’s doing here

Johannesburg – American Step Up star, Briana Evigan is not just sexy offscreen, she is as exquisite in real life.

When not shaking her behind in the Step Up series or screaming in various horror movies, The American star from a family of entertainers loves the movies.

We caught up with her in Hoedspruit to find out what she doing here during Covid and was excited to hear about how awesome Michael B Jordan is and what local women should do to uplift themselves.

No doubt South Africa is gorgeous, but why are you here especially during Covid?

I came to South Africa because for the last 5 years I have been working on developing a film that is dear to my heart.

I can’t speak much about the topic just yet but I will say I am beyond excited with how far the script and story has come.

I am counting down the days until we start filming in early 2022.

The role I will be taking on as an actor is a challenge that I am ready to conquer.

I’ve only been here for 5 weeks and can only imagine what will develop within me mentally, physically, emotionally, and spiritually to become the character written for me by the time we get to production.

How has Covid impacted production?

When the pandemic hit, the film got put on hold.

My business partner, Stuart Newton, and I, made the decision to launch our own company called MoveMe – a production company for film, television and media that creates lasting impact.

We wanted to build an impact campaign to uplift the film, this idea evolved and we thought our first production should be MoveMe South Africa, the docuseries.

We have just completed our first episode where we got close to the people in rural communities and saw a really diverse set of perspectives covering environmental issues, poaching, food, water, and energy security.

I was blown away by the vulnerability shared and how open each human heart was with sharing the depths of their lives.

Our hopes for this series is to show audiences the real, raw beauty of South Africa, connect with the people living here that have stories to tell, and above all inspire many.

I believe that moving out of my house in Los Angeles, getting rid of everything and finding my new home in South Africa was the greatest way for me to completely immerse myself in all the wonders that South Africa has to offer.

With all these horror stories and rumours doing the rounds were you scared by the pandemic?

Working during COVID has actually not been scary for me. If anything, the hardest part was just getting here!

I have felt very protected and have taken the precautions to be as safe as possible for myself and those around me, but I have wanted to return to living my life after taking a lot of time to myself and getting back to working on the things that I am passionate about.

There was a lot of loss this year and I know that those people that have crossed over to wherever they may be would want me to keep fighting for what I believe.

Have you met any local actresses?

I have not met any South African actresses yet on this trip but I have met the incredible Lee-Anne Summers. She has become my dear friend and has taken me under her wing.

Now I just need to fly over to Cape Town and go find her and give her the biggest hug!

Its

Its Woman’s MONTH, based on what you have seen, how can women improve their own socio-economic issues?

The challenges and economic issues seem to be endless out here, but they really are everywhere in the world. My biggest belief when it comes to what women can do overall to help solve these issues is to arrive equally in everything they want to accomplish.

I met an incredible female ranger from Kruger National Park the other day and she had mentioned that she has felt equal, has been treated equally and worked very hard to come into the position she is in.

I loved that there was no separation between man and woman in this conversation. I am a firm believer that we need to show up as the human we are, period.

That being said, I believe the lack of opportunity in South Africa is mostly due to the lack of a ‘platform’ type infrastructure that can help showcase and expose the many talents and capabilities that women have – I hope to be a part of that process.

The talent I have already witnessed in such a short period of time has completely blown my mind.

Uplifting those around you, leading by example and being of service to bring new opportunities to others is a must for us to open the doors. We must find the courage to be our authentic selves.

Being a part of the human race, I believe we need to shed our fears and egos, reach out to each other for help and come together. Humanity is in the middle of a shift – we are all standing by and watching however, I also believe we need to be a part of the outcome.

I am looking forward to watching, and being a part of the human transformation while connecting to others.

Watch:

What’s the biggest lesson you have learnt from your Mother?

Biggest lessons learnt from my mother: there’s no one like you in the world, so be yourself.

Soften your heart in the hardest of times, you may be a rock but it’s ok to hurt, to feel pain and to be sad.

Go through it so you can come out of it and be there for everyone around you. Have grace in everything you do. She taught me to hold on to my independence. She taught me what the word sacrifice really means, and above all she taught me to love deeply, unconditionally, and selflessly. My mother IS MY ROCK and she has given me my strength every step of the way.

So Happy Women’s Day to you Mama!

Who inspires you?

My mother, my sister Vanessa, My sister-in-law Victoria Evigan and all of my dearest girlfriends Emily Colombier, Lauren Sims, Monica Reyes, and Stephanie Strate who I am missing dearly everyday – they have never missed a beat in my life.

What is the worst project you have ever worked on?

I can’t say I have a worst project i’ve worked on, but I’d say ‘Mother’s Day’ the film was my least favorite only because I’m not a fan of torture films.

You are a beautiful young actress which product can you not live without?

Well I can live without them but I do love my Biologique Recherche future beauty drops, lotion P50, super goop glow sunscreen, dry shampoo, thickening spray.

What advice can you give women in general?

Believe in yourself, follow your own path, keep your eyes open, listen to your heart, don’t let anyone stop you from achieving what you want in your life. Hold on to your independence. Never lose yourself in someone else. Love yourself and love others with everything you have, but never lose yourself.

How do you stay so good-looking?

Beauty tip from me is to make sure your soul is clean and the rest will be beautiful… and of course drink lots of water and eat raw veggies… and red wine.

Watch:

We loved you in the Step Up series, are you still a dancer or was it just for the role?

I am still a dancer and always have been one. I now dance with myself often, especially when no one’s watching. I will never stop dancing, it is my greatest therapeutic release and the deepest fastest way to get in touch with myself if I feel like I’m lost. I also teach creative movement and breathwork on the side.

Who is the hottest African American actor for you at the moment?

I think for now I’ll go with Michael B Jordan because he was in my backyard ages ago at an after-party for Step Up and I remember him being so flippin’ awesome.

Its been wonderful watching his career blossom.

You can catch me on Instagram – @BrianaEvigan which is attached to all my other social platforms. I also have a few upcoming films that have yet to be released so look out for:: Love is All You Need, Just Below Sunset, Love and Communication and lastly, Ask Me to Dance.

What’s your favourite experience in South Africa so far?

One of the most exciting things I’ve done in South Africa so far was climbing up a 3-tier waterfall with my dog and some strong men that helped make it happen. Let’s just say it was quite the dangerous climb and Max my dog won’t be doing it again. We made it down safe and I’m glad we did it!

Nothing has been dull, I’m looking forward to a dull moment.

Oh the best food has been a home-cooked meal at a friend’s house.

I don’t eat meat so it was mushroom sausages in these garlic buns and whatever the sauce was they put on was magnificent.

I’m easy when it comes to food.

For me it’s more about the environment and the people in it.

I have more to explore since I’ve only been here 5 weeks. I’ll let you know what the worst is when it happens! Im loving this country, my favorite thing about South Africa is that the air and the wind literally make me feel whole when I close my eyes.

Living with the wild and the people that I have met, everyday has been nothing short of true bliss.

Sunday World

Author



Kuli Roberts