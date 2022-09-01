Streaming service Universal+ launches in Mzansi in October

NBC Universal and DStv have announced the upcoming launch of Universal+ in Africa which will be available from October 14. Currently, Universal+ is available in Spain, Brazil, Latin America, and India.

The channel has a variety of full box sets to binge, new shows, and movies from popular channels such as Universal TV, E!, DreamWorks, Studio Universal, and Telemundo.

Lee Raftery, managing director Europe, Middle East & Africa, NBCUniversal International Networks and direct-to-consumer, said: “We’re thrilled to launch Universal+ with our long-standing partners DStv, giving their customers a brand-new way to enjoy a vastly expanded catalogue of our best content.”

Simon Camerer, chief operating officer at MultiChoice South Africa, said: ”As Africa’s most loved storyteller, we are always looking to offer top entertainment to our DStv customers, and the addition of Universal+ aims to do just that.

”We are excited to bring the best of international content and the widest possible choice of great shows to satisfy all our viewers.”

