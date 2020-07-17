Tamar Braxton rushed to hospital after suicide attempt

International songstress, Tamar Braxton, is reportedly stable but unconscious, after being found unresponsive last night, after a suicide attempt.

According to the UK Sun and The Blast, the 43 year old, who is also the sister of mega star Toni Braxton, was found by her boyfriend, David Adefeso in their room at the Ritz Carlton Residences in downtown Los Angeles.

He reportedly said that she has been drinking and consumed large amounts of prescription medicines.

She was rushed to hospital and police confirmed that they received a call just before 10pm that there was a woman who suffered a possible overdose.

In her last Instagram post yesterday, Tamar, famous for her Love and War track, shared a video of herself singing as her son Logan shouted at her.

The couple also have a YouTube show called Coupled and Quarantined and posted a message yesterday that their scheduled live show would not happen as Tamar was under the weather.

