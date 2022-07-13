Tbo Touch and YoungstaCPT to roast Khanyi Mbau

Metro FM host Tbo Touch and Rapper YoungstaCPT have been announced as the new additions of the Comedy Central Roast of Khanyi Mbau.

The star-studded show will be recorded live from the Teatro at Montecasino on July 21.

Tbo Touch would not reveal much about his preparations on roasting Mbau, but said that he could not wait for the day to put on a showstopper of a performance.

“I’m excited, I want to jump off the Burj Khalifa,” said Tbo Touch.

Rapper YoungstaCPT is expected to spit compelling rhymes, making the best of his rap talent in punchlines.

“I am excited to be part of the Comedy Central Roast, it is my first time being involved within the comedy space and I feel honoured that I am part of something this big,” he said.

The two will be joining comedy master Mpho Popps, venomous tongued Celeste Ntuli and investigative journalist Devi Govender.

“We are excited to welcome YoungstaCPT and Tbo Touch to The Roast. As members of the rap fraternity, they both know a little something about verbal jousting and I am sure the other panelists will be worried,” said Dillon Khan, Vice President of Comedy Central Africa.

