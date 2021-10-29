Tbo Touch says interview with MacG was censored

Johannesburg – Tbo Touch was the latest celebrity to appear on Mac G’s popular podcast.

Tbo Touch recently took to social media to share how his interview on the show was censored.

“My interview on #PodcastandChillWithMacG was censored and edited. I guess the Tbo Touch story will always be distorted. I will the rest of the story when the time is right! Big S/O to Mac & Sol for the recovery,” he wrote.

This comes shortly after MacG took to social media to announce that there was a memory card corruption on the Tbo Touch interview.

“It’s with great regret and sadness that we have to announce that the long-awaited and overdue interview with Tbo Touch episode has fallen victim to memory card data corruption and as a result, some parts of the interview have been irretrievably lost.”

“We have exhausted all efforts to recover as much of the data as possible. This is in no way an act of sabotage nor is it an effort to censor (mute) the remarks and/or statements made by our interviewee but rather regrettably the result of an unforeseen technical glitch beyond our control. Please accept our sincerest apologies.”

“The episode will be uploaded today at 15h00 @podcastwithmacg and our team has done everything possible to ensure that it is up to the standard that our chillers have become accustomed to.”

“We would also like to extend our apologies to Tbo Touch for this most unfortunate compromise. We understand the frustrations of our beloved subscribers and hope you can forgive us as we do everything in our power to ensure that this incident never occurs again,” he wrote.

Robert Marawa who was also on the show a few weeks ago also took to social media to share his views on the show.

“If the @iamtbotouch interview was edited and doctored on the #podcastandchillwithmacg by ChannelO then I can safely tell u for free that my interview was viewed and rejected to be flighted by the almighty @ChannelOTV !!!,” he wrote.

Take a look at how tweeps reacted to Tbo Touch being on #podcastandchillwithmacg below:

This is fascinating 😬 … how it moves from Hlaodi’s abuse of power to being about Tbo Touch’s grandeur … 🤣🤣 https://t.co/tAimdsNvrm — PhaṱhuMakwarela (@PhathuMakwarela) October 29, 2021

#podcastandchillwithmacg 😍 Tbo Touch was suspended because he couldn't keep Floyd Mayweather in studio after the interview so Hlaudi and his wife and kids can take pictures with the former professional boxer 😬 Hlaudi Motsoaneng is not all that 😲 pic.twitter.com/KmWt0eo9Ni — YaseB 🇸🇿 (@ThisIsColbert) October 28, 2021

Man this is really really disappointing to hear that Tbo Touch interview was censored 😳😳 Listened to some of it and the guy was on point. Hope Tbo Touch tells us what really happened here !!#podcastandchillwithmacg pic.twitter.com/cgQQU8gEwf — #Vote4Change (@NalaThokozane) October 28, 2021

