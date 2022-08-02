That time of year to enjoy SA’s natural heritage for free

The South African National Parks (SANParks) will again this year allow citizens to visit some of its parks for free from September 11-16.

In a statement on Tuesday, SANParks said the 17th annual SANParks Week Initiative, in partnership with Total South Africa and FNB, was in line with its vision statement of A Sustainable National Park System Connecting Society.

SANParks acting CEO Hapiloe Sello said the idea of a national parks focus week is a worldwide campaign.

“The week was established in a bid to cultivate a sense of pride in South Africa’s natural, cultural and historical heritage protected by the national parks system. SA National Parks Week has proved to be a successful campaign in terms of education and awareness of conservation issues,” said Sello.

Sello added that the initiative aims to give the public an understanding of the role that SANParks plays as custodians of the country’s natural heritage.

“If we are to create a sense of ownership of the natural heritage of South Africa in all South Africans, then all South Africans must be able to have access to such.

“We especially want our young people to take advantage of this opportunity because this heritage will be under their protection in the near future.”

For individual park dates and participating parks the public can visit: http://www.sanparks.org/about/events/parks_week/default.php .

