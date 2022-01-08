REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
The Mpisane’s newlyweds are living it up in Cape Town

By Coceka Magubeni
Andile Mpisane and his wife Tamia Mpisane in Cape Town//Image: Instagram

Johannesburg- It is still their honeymoon phase of their union and the Mpisane’s newlyweds, chairman of Royal AM football club Andile Mpisane and his wife Tamia Mpisane are living it up in the Mother City.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Andile Mpisane (@andilempisane10)

This follows their intimate wedding ceremony that had strictly family and close friends, which was held in Durban in December last year.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tamia Mpisane (@tamia_mpisane)

Andile has recently penned down a sweet message for his wife, saying he is blessed to have found a woman who shares the same values as him.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Andile Mpisane (@andilempisane10)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tamia Mpisane (@tamia_mpisane)

